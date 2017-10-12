19 high school students from J&K visit Bengaluru

On Thursday, a group of 19 high school students from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir met Major General K.S. Nijjar, General Officer Commanding of Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area.

In the city as part of Operation Sadbhavana, the young boys arrived on October 9 and visited Army Public School, Rashtriya Military School, Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, aquarium, art gallery and other places in Bengaluru. They are accompanied by two teachers from Budgam.

This batch got a chance to hear about the latest advancements in the field of science and technology and software industry. They were also provided information about employment opportunities. “The interaction of children from terror affected regions of Jammu and Kashmir with a large cross-section of the society will help bring about a significant awaking amongst the participants,” a statement from the Ministry of Defence said.