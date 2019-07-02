‘Operation Lotus’ in two phases?

Though no new resignations were witnessed on Tuesday, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is learnt to have evolved a plan to woo adequate number of coalition MLAs over the next few days to destabilise the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government.

Sources in the BJP said the party’s plan is to effect defections in two phases. In the first phase, the party is trying to woo MLAs who have been in touch with it for a long time. The second phase will see some “surprises”, including prominent leaders from both the Congress and JD(S) joining it, they said.

Sources claimed there will not be a huge time gap between the first and second phases as both would be taken up back to back to expedite the process of destabilising the present dispensation through ‘Operation Lotus’.

“We are hoping that the first phase will serve us the critical mass, which would instil confidence among fence sitters and prominent personalities to join the BJP,” a senior party leader said.

By next weekend?

Though BJP leaders have not set any deadline, they have dropped broad hints that the party is keen to complete the process by next weekend. The idea is to get a minimum of 15 MLAs from the ruling combine to quit their Assembly seats so that the BJP, which presently has 105 members in the 225-member Assembly, will become the majority party that can form the next government.

Unlike previous efforts, this time the party central leadership is learnt to be playing an active role. However, the execution part is being done by party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa. “In a way, both the Centre and State units are equally involved,” sources said.

Interestingly, though State BJP leaders know of the efforts under way, most of them are unaware of the details. Barring Mr. Yeddyurappa and a few of his close confidants, none has been involved in the process, a party leader said.

It is learnt that the BJP central leadership is keen to use the “Modi wave”, which they say was evident in the recent Lok Sabha elections, to strengthen its base and make new inroads. The BJP central leadership is also said to be keen to have a party government in Karnataka, which they see as a gateway to expand base in the southern region.

BSY’s challenge

Bharatiya Janata Party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa on Tuesday challenged the ruling combine to woo any BJP MLA through “reverse operation” as a counter to “Operation Lotus”.

Speaking to reporters here, he claimed that his party was not behind the ongoing episode of resignations by Congress MLAs and that the BJP had not taken up ‘Operation Lotus’. Reacting to reports that the ruling combine was trying to safeguard itself by wooing some BJP MLAs, Mr. Yeddyurappa described the Congress as a “sinking ship” and wondered if any MLA from other parties would join it. He said the BJP would convene a legislature party meeting soon to decide the next course of action.