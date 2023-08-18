Operation Hand is a ploy by DKS to unseat the CM, says B.P. Yatnal

August 18, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Belagavi

“The poaching of Opposition MLAs is a ploy by D.K. Shivakumar, KPCC president and the Deputy CM is trying to unseat CM Siddaramaiah,’‘ Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA, said in Vijayapura on Friday.

Mr. Shivakumar is behind this Operation Hand. It is not aimed at strengthening the party or anything. But it is only to unseat Mr. Siddaramaiah and to help Mr. Shivakumar become the CM. However, he will not succeed. Mr Siddaramaiah will not step down. It does not matter if the Congress government will stay for five years or five months, but Mr. Siddaramaiah will remain the last CM,” Mr. Yatnal said.

“Mr Shivakumar is already acting as the Super CM. He routinely calls for meeting of officials. Only the CM has the power to do that. Though Mr. Siddaramaiah is the CM, the real power rests with Mr. Shivakumar,” he said.