Operation cover-up by Modi Govt. in Rafale deal once again exposed: Congress

Why was role of middleman not probed, asks Congress

AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of conducting an operation to “cover-up” corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal and asked why it did not initiate investigation into the role of a middleman despite recovering incriminating documents from him.

Addressing presspersons here, he alleged that the BJP Government had sacrificed national security, jeopardised the interests of the Indian Air Force and caused loss worth thousands of crores of rupees to the state exchequer.

French investigative journal Mediapart in fresh revelations in a report has exposed how middleman Sushen Gupta got hold of confidential documents belonging to the Indian Negotiating Team in 2015 from the Ministry of Defence, he said.

The documents detailed the stance of Indian negotiators during the final lap of negotiation and in particular how they calculated the price of the aircraft. This gave clear advantage to Dassault Aviation (Rafale), Mr. Khera claimed, citing the Mediapart report.

Each revelation in the “murky affair in the last five years, every single allegation and each piece of the puzzle leads right up to the topmost leadership of the country, the Prime Minister’s doorstep,” he said.

Mr. Khera alleged that the latest revelations in “operation cover-up” reveal the “dubious nexus” between the Modi-led government and Central Bureau of Investigation-Enforcement Directorate to bury the corruption in the Rafale deal.

The Congress leader asked whether it was not correct that the ED recovered “secret Defence Ministry documents” from the middlemen in a raid conducted on March 26, 2019.