The atlas is a guide for junior neurosurgeons before they enter the operation theatre

Junior neurosurgeons and neurosurgical residents can now delve into the technical nuances of operative neurosurgery through a new atlas of neurological procedures performed in neuro departments across the country.

The atlas - an illustrative operating manual of neurological procedures - has been brought out by Balaji Pai S., Head of the Department of Neurosurgery at the State-run Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI). The atlas is set to be released on Saturday.

Complimentary to teaching

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, he said many neurosurgeons are not exposed to the wide variety of neurosurgical procedures and may not have performed these procedures individually or even observed them. “The atlas is a guide for the junior neurosurgeons before they enter the operation theatre. It cannot substitute hands-on training and knowledge gained by assisting seniors and operating under supervision. This atlas is a compliment to these teaching methods,” he said.

Aimed at assisting and educating neurosurgical residents and junior neurosurgeons, the atlas will help these surgeons and also boost their confidence, the doctor said.

Balaji Pai S., HOD, Department of Neurosurgery, BMCRI, Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“The atlas highlights the steps involved in the various surgical procedures through photographs and illustrations rather than only on theoretical knowledge. There are 155 chapters written by various experts in the field. Different authors have their distinctive styles in performing surgery as well as writing their chapters. I have retained these different styles to provide variety. One surgeon’s technique is not necessarily better than others. Hence no claims are being made that the techniques described in this book are the best. However, they are drawn out of the experience of senior neurosurgeons and serve as a guide to the juniors to learn from,” Dr. Pai said.

Cadaveric dissection

Dr. Pai, who formerly headed the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC) on Victoria Hospital campus, said another learning methodology close to his heart was cadaveric dissection. “All junior neurosurgeons should indulge in cadaveric dissection if the facilities are available. With all this, the neurosurgeon will evolve their own style derived from experience. An important aspect of any surgical procedure is the preparation and planning,” he said.

“The surgeon should always have an alternative plan. Proper planning and mental rehearsal ensures that unexpected events are anticipated and tackled with confidence. The operating time too comes down significantly with detailed planning. A neurosurgeon should never stop learning nor teaching and the latter is the best method to achieve the former,” added Dr Pai.