Opening medical colleges based on PPP model opposed

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has opposed the State government’s proposal to open medical colleges on a 50:50 private-public partnership (PPP) model in 11 districts that do not have government-run medical colleges.

In a media note released here on Tuesday, secretary of ADISO’s district unit Tulajaram N.K. said that medical colleges under the PPP model will make medical education costlier for poor and middle-class students.

“The government says that opening medical colleges under the PPP model is to expand opportunities for poor and middle-class students to opt for medical education. However, the presence of private players will defeat the very purpose of doing so. Fees are already skyrocketing even in government medical colleges, leave alone private ones. How can you expect affordable fees in PPP colleges?,” he said.

“The government’s idea to open medical colleges under the PPP model indicates its submission to private players. We demand that the government drop the idea and take steps to open medical colleges fully owned by the government in all the districts,” he said.