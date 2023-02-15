Open U.S consulate office in Bengaluru, says CM

February 15, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appraised, during his meeting with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador A. Elizabeth Jones on Tuesday, about the need for opening a U.S. consulate office in Bengaluru.

A release from the Chief Minister’s office states that Bengaluru is the city of the future and the U.S needs to open a consulate office here as it is going to benefit thousands travelling from Bengaluru to the U.S. “On an average, 5,000, including foreigners travel from Bengaluru to the U.S.,” the release said.

On her first visit to Bengaluru, Ms. Jones said: “Karnataka plays a significant role in advancing the U.S.-India commercial partnership and alone hosts over 650 U.S. companies, whose presence creates hundreds of thousands of jobs in India and the United States. Our two economies are intertwined in countless ways. We are excited to further bolster the partnership between the United States and Karnataka.”