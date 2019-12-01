Open to joining hands with JD(S) again: Venugopal

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said here on Sunday that the Congress was again open to an alliance with JD(S) after the Assembly byelections.

Mr. Venugopal told presspersons here that the BJP had made a mockery of democracy to come to power. However, the bypolls would signal the end of BJP government in the State and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would have to resign on December 9, he said.

The BJP had become a promoter of horse-trading not only in Karnataka but also in several other States. He alleged that the disqualified MLAs were lured by the BJP, which ultimately led to the fall of the H.D. Kumaraswamy government in the State.

However, the bypoll results would teach a bitter lesson to the saffron party, he said. Voters in Karnataka were sensible and they would show the door to the Yediyurappa government, he said.

On post-poll alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Mr. Venugopal said the Congress had not compromised with its ideology.

Shiv Sena dumped BJP and sought an alliance with Congress and NCP. The alliance was made only after the Shiv Sena promised to implement a common minimum programme. The objective is to keep the BJP out of power and launch a strong movement against the saffron party to protect democratic values, he said.

Moily too for it

Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily on Sunday joined the list of Congress leaders favouring a tie-up with the JD (S).

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he predicted a rout for the BJP in the December 5 Assembly byelections. The Congress said he did not foresee the BJP winning more than two seats while the Congress would win at least 12 seats, which would pave the way for the ouster of Yediyurappa government.