Open temporary cremation grounds in Bengaluru: H.D. Kumaraswamy

Slamming the Government for not ensuring proper arrangements for conducting last rites of those who died due to COVID 19, the former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy suggested that the Government can open temporary cremation grounds in all the eight directions of Bengaluru.

“It is really height of inhuman behaviour on the part of the government which has failed to ensure proper arrangements for conducting the last rites of COVID patients who died due to non availability of proper medical care. I urge the government to take measures on a warfooting to conduct the last rites of at least 25 dead bodies on a daily basis in each segment (of the total eight) of the deemed forest surrounding Bengaluru in all it’s eight directions,” he said on Twitter.

The former Chief Minister who is recuperating in a hospital here after testing positive for COVID 19, said: “Bengaluru is surrounded in all its eight directions by forest land that lacks any tree cover. The government should make arrangements here on a daily basis to conduct last rites of those succumbing to the pandemic. The government should consider this as its priority. The government did not give beds, oxygen, ventilator and life-saving drugs to COVID patients. I beg the government with folded hands and pain in my heart to at least make arrangements now to conduct the last rites of victims in a dignified manner.”

Further, he said: “The government which utterly failed in providing proper medical facilities to the COVID infected persons should not delay the process of arranging for proper place to conduct their last rites.

Otherwise, have no doubts that people will curse the government. It is really heart wrenching to see the hardships being faced by the kin of COVID infected persons.”