Open more savings, current accounts with IPPB, says MP

Postmen attending an awareness programme on India Post Payments Banks and other schemes in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Postmen attending an awareness programme on India Post Payments Banks and other schemes in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Arun Kulkarni

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav said IPPB will be a part of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, a financial inclusion scheme.

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav has advised officials to open more savings and current accounts with India Post Payment Bank (IPPB).

Inaugurating an awareness programme on India Post Payments Bank, a postal banking scheme aimed at the needy, Mr. Jadhav said that IPPB will be a part of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, a financial inclusion scheme.

The main aim of the scheme is to reach out to rural areas and small traders. Customers can open accounts at counters of these post offices and the scheme has doorstep banking to reach larger areas.

He said that IPPB will provide digitally-enabled payments and remittance services to customers. Customers can open accounts easily in any of the 1.55 lakh post offices just by giving their Aadhaar number and registering their thumb impression in the bio-metric device.

Mr. Jadhav also gave details about the various slots of saving schemes, pension schemes and other benefits of IPPB.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2019 8:10:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/open-more-savings-current-accounts-with-ippb-says-mp/article29783102.ece

