Open letter to Prime Minister criticises mob lynching

To register their protest against sedition charges slapped against 49 eminent personalities — including historian Ramchandra Guha, actor Aparna Sen and filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Adoor Gopalakrishnan — for expressing concern in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over growing incidents of mob lynching, civil society activists and intellectuals have written a similar open letter to the PM.

The letter has been signed by K. Neela, Mahesh Rathod, Arjun Bhadre, Maruti Gokhale, Kashinath Ambalagi, Maula Mulla and others.

Symbolically releasing the letter to teh media here on Sunday, Ms. Neela said that if working for truth, peace, justice and democracy amounts to being anti-national and attracts sedition charges, an overwhelming majority of people in the country, including herself, were anti-nationals.

“Is urging the Prime Minister to take measures to prevent mob lynching and ensure rule of law an anti-national activity? The celebrated intellectuals and scholars, who have contributed a great deal in their own fields to make India proud, have demanded the very same thing that India’s Constitution guarantees to every citizen. If that is an anti-national activity, most of the people in this country, including we who have signed this letter to Prime Minister, would be anti-national,” she said.

“The Constitution has given us the right to question authority whenever we feel that it is doing wrong. It is very dangerous that those in power are projecting the exercise of this Constitutionally-guaranteed right as anti-national,” Kashinath Ambalagi said.

“If Mr. Modi continues to behave like an RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] volunteer and implement its poisonous Hindutva ideology instead of discharging his duties as a Prime Minister of an elected government, the people in the country will have to be up in arms to overthrow Modi’s regime for saving India’s democracy,” Mr. Bhadre said.