Open letter to CM raises concerns over violation of procedures

While the CCB is probing to ascertain possible terror links of the accused in the D.J. Halli violence, an open letter endorsed by 31 organisations and 286 individuals, including lawyers’ groups, farmers’ groups and slum residents’ groups, has raised concerns in relation to the violation of procedure by the police in respect to arrests and detention. They have also requested the Chief Minister to drop UAPA charges against the accused.
In the open letter issued on Tuesday, the group, which visited the violence affected areas to take stock of the situation, alleged police high-handedness while handling the situation and urged the government to ensure an impartial probe. They alleged that the police have made arbitrary arrests leading to harassment of innocent persons and their family members and said the police should provide information to the family members of the detained persons and follow the procedure as per the law.
They have also said that the police clamped down the area after the violence disrupting normal life and the government should ensure restoration of normalcy in the area and take action against the media for spreading misinformation to perpetuate violence.
The members also demanded compensation to Syed Nadeem who allegedly died in police custody, as also for those who have been detained illegally. The State minority commission should set up a probe to ensure fair investigation and take cognisance of the criminalisation of minority communities, the letter said. Meanwhile, the SDPI, which has been under the police scanner, also demanded a judicial probe.
