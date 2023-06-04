Open Day held at VVCE in Mysuru

June 04, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MYSURU

A large number of students and parents from different districts visited various departments of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) in Mysuru on Sunday, June 4, as part of the Open Day.

A statement from the college said that industry experts spoke about the opportunities in the field of Information Technology (IT), new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Technology, Blockchain, Internet of Things, besides Virtual Realty and Augmented Reality at a workshop specially organized for Pre-University students.

VVCE Principal B. Sadashive Gowda said there were a total of 2,857 engineering colleges India and more than 13 lakh engineering students pass out of the Universities every year.

In Karnataka, he said there were a total of 208 engineering colleges and about 1.7 lakh to 2 lakh students appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET) exams held every year.

Out of the 5,310 seats in the 11 engineering colleges in Mysuru, 2,580 were in IT and 2,730 were in non-IT fields, he said. However, he said job opportunities were available in non-IT fields also.

VVCE president Gundappa Gowda, secretary P. Vishwanath, treasurer Srishaila Ramannavar and others were also present on the occasion.

