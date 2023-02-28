ADVERTISEMENT

Open Day at Raman Research Institute to mark National Science Day

February 28, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

Children and visitors going through the live science demonstrations at Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

About 800 school students from various government and private schools in and around Bengaluru participated in the Open Day event, to mark the National Science Day at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) on Tuesday.

RRI’s PhD and post-doctoral students along with the scientific staff put together 30 science models and live demonstrations for the visitors, which also included science enthusiasts and the public.

On the occasion, former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Kasturirangan, inaugurated the Archival Gallery at RRI.

The Archival Gallery is an unique, one-stop place offering visitors an opportunity to learn about the life and science of Indian Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman, who founded the institute in 1948.

Further, the gallery offers a glimpse into some of the major scientific results from its four core themes, namely astronomy and astrophysics, soft condensed matter, light and matter physics and theoretical physics, as well as the facilities which provide able technological support for the frontier research that happens at the Institute.

The institute said that it took over two years for the completion of the gallery which is a joint effort by members across the institute.

A special cover themed on the National Science Day celebrated every year to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect was also released.

