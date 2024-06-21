Open Day at PES college of Engg. in Mandya

The PES College of Engineering in Mandya will hold an Open Day on June 23 to provide useful information about engineering courses and Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling process to engineering aspirants.

“This Open Day programme will provide an excellent opportunity for students and parents to get a comprehensive understanding of various engineering courses and admission processes, as well as an opportunity to interact with faculty members, alumni, and current students of the college and staff of the admissions department to make informed decisions about future careers in the field of engineering,” said a statement.

While president of People’s Education Trust (PET), Mandya K.S. Vijay Anand will preside over the programme, PET Secretary S.L. Shivaprasad will address the gathering. Udaya Shankar, an expert from the KCET cell, will give detailed information about the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) process. This special lecture will provide clarity and guidance to students regarding KEA and KCET counselling. The Open Day programme will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the statement added.