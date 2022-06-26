Open Day 2022 held at VVCE

Experts clarify doubts on career options

The Open Day 2022 event conducted by the Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering on Sunday helped students clarify their doubts on various issues pertaining to engineering education and their future options.

The event aimed at creating an opportunity for students and parents to explore the types of projects undertaken in different engineering domains and interact with experts to understand various engineering branches and job opportunities.

According to the organisers, the event featured Project Exhibition, Interaction with a CET cell expert and career guidance for all PUC students and their parents.

Gunddapa Gowda, President of Vidyavardhaka Sangha, said, “Open Day 2022 marks the 25th year since Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering was started.” He traced the growth of the college over the years and pointed out that VVCE which started with out a building of its own offering four courses in the year 1997 today has grown to have over 50% of the faculty with doctorates offering courses in seven branches of engineering.

Sadashive Gowda, Principal at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, said it has been their experience that many students have been unable to get admissions to the colleges they really deserve despite scoring well as they are unaware of the due documentation process and are not equipped with information needed to make proper decision.

Hence Open Day 2022 was conceived and it aims to help students be able to navigate through the documentation processes easily and be able to make informed decisions, he added.

Udayshankar, CET Cell Expert, said that the CET counselling will be held at B Block on the VVCE campus this year as well and urged the students and parents to keep a check on KEA for relevant notifications to stay up to date till all due processes are completed.

P. Vishwanath, Secretary of Vidyavardhaka Sangha, was also present.