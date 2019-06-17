OPD shutdown leaves patients helpless

The shutdown of all Outpatient Departments (OPD) in private hospitals and a few government hospitals left several patients helpless and distraught on Monday. Most ended up running from one hospital to another for medical services and some were forced to go back without seeing a doctor. However, emergency services were provided in all hospitals.

While patients who visited private hospitals were shocked to see “no OPD” boards, several others who went to government facilities were disappointed as some hospitals attached to medical colleges (run by the Medical Education department) also shut their OPD services in Bengaluru. This, despite an appeal by the State Health Minister Shivanand S. Patil and directive by Health Commissioner asking government hospitals to ensure patient services were not hit.

Long queue at NIMHANS

Patients from Karnataka and neighbouring States, who had lined up for OPD services at NIMHANS, were the worst hit owing to the strike. While several had come for follow-up, some had taken prior appointments and had arrived in the city the previous night. They waited desperately till afternoon in the hope of doctors resuming duties.

Bharathi from Bangarpet in Kolar district, who said she had been waiting since 6 a.m. for her daughter follow-up consultation, was disappointed when she was told the OPD was closed on Monday. “The doctor had changed the medicine and asked us to come back after a month to see if it had worked. My daughter has developed side effects and now I have to come back next Monday,” she said.

Similar anger and confusion was seen among patients at the OPD of Victoria hospital, that is affiliated to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI). Here elective surgeries were also postponed. A female attendant, whose mother’s surgery was scheduled for Monday, was worried that her mother may be asked to repeat the pre-surgery tests. “We waited for 15 days for this appointment,” she said.

The situation was no different in the BMCRI-affiliated Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. As nearly 60% of the duty doctors are PG students or resident/junior doctors, most of the OPD units did not function. It was the same story in ESIC Model Hospital in Rajajinagar.

Lunch hour protest

Doctors in hospitals run by the State Health and Family Welfare Department discharged duties as usual. They staged symbolic protests wearing black badges during lunch hour. The OPDs here saw at least 20% rise in patient flow on Monday.

Due to this, district hospitals bore the brunt of the rush. K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, the district general and teaching hospital attached to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi, the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi were among the hospitals that had to deploy all staff on duty to cope with additional rush.

In a tweet, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who initially condemned attacks on doctors and requested them to ensure patients are not put to hardship, directed all doctors to resume duties.

‘Book attackers under Goonda Act’

C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, told The Hindu that he had suggested to the government to book those who attack doctors under the Goonda Act. “The government is studying this proposal and is likely to consider it after consultation with experts,” he said.