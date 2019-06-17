OPD services in private hospitals likely to be hit today

Outpatient and elective services in private hospitals across the State are expected to be affected as doctors have decided to strike work for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on Monday. Emergency and in-patient services, however, will not get affected, according to Nagendra Swamy, principal coordinator, Federation of Healthcare Association (FHA).

He said their decision to strike work was to express solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal.

Minister’s appeal

Shivananda S. Patil, Health and Family Welfare Minister, has appealed to doctors in both government and private hospitals across the State to only “symbolically” protest and not resort to striking work as that would affect medical services and cause problems to patients.

“I stand with doctors in condemning attacks on them. If the protest is symbolic, then even the general public will stand by you,” he said, in an appeal sent on Sunday.

In a circular, the Health Department has asked doctors in government hospitals to not strike work.