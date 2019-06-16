OPD services in Mysuru to take a hit on Monday

Outpatient services are likely to be affected on Monday with private doctors resorting to 24-hour suspension of services protesting the assault on doctors in West Bengal and expressing support to doctors who are on an indefinite strike in Kolkata.

The strike is in response to the call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to express solidarity with the doctors who were protesting against the attack.

Services are expected to be largely affected in private hospitals. However, emergency services will remain unaffected.

IMA Mysuru Chapter Secretary M.S. Jayanth said, “We have received information from the IMA New Delhi for suspending services from 6 a.m. on June 17 to 6 a.m. of June 18 and accordingly we have given the call for suspending the services here.”

Dr. Jayanth said private clinics and private diagnostic laboratories have also come forward to join the strike by remaining shut on Monday.

Over the last two days, doctors protested against the assault by wearing black badges on their arm and staging silent marches here. With the protests being intensified across the country, the doctors in Mysuru also decided to join the nationwide suspension of outpatient services seeking protection for doctors.

The strike is expected to double the outpatients’ numbers in government hospitals, including K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital, on Monday with the services likely to be remain unaffected as the government doctors have not come out in support of the strike.