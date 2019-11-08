OPD services in most Karnataka hospitals remain shut

Despite the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) announcing on Friday night that they will surrender before the police “in the interest of patients”, out patient services in several private hospitals across the State remained shut on Friday morning.

The call for 24 hour OPD closure has been given by the state unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) in support of the ongoing strike by resident doctors of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute’s (BMCRI) affiliated hospitals.

Th strike — that entered the seventh day on Saturday— is against the alleged manhandling of two resident doctors by KRV activists in the state-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital on November 1.

Apart from adequate security for doctors, arrest of the activists is one of the main demands of the protesting resident doctors.

IMA Karnataka state unit president Madhusudan Karignur told The Hindu that they will not withdraw their “OPD closure” agitation till those who “manhandled and assaulted” the doctors are arrested. “If they want to surrender, let them do so first. We will meet and decide on the future course after they do so,” he said adding that all emergency services will be attended to.

In Narayana Nethralaya and Ramaiah hospitals, patients were being screened at the entry gates to determine if they have an emergency. They were then referred to the necessary departments.

KRV activists court arrest

Meanwhile, the KRV activists, who had participated in the demonstration on November 1, courted arrest and were produced in the magistrate court.

“We had staged a demonstration seeking justice for the victims of the botched cataract surgeries in Minto Hospital. Although we have not manhandled or assaulted any doctor, we are surrendering because we do not want any patient to suffer due to this opd closure. We will continue our struggle for the cause of the victims of the botched cataract surgeries,” KRV state president Narayan Gowda said.

However, the striking doctors said the government should give them in writing that their demands will be fulfilled. “There is no official communication on the activists arrest so far. Let them give us in writing regarding this and also about our other demands. We will then discuss it and take a decision,” said one of the resident doctors.

Mr. Karignur said a decision on withdrawing the strike will be taken after an official communication on the arrest of KRV members.