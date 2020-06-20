Only women’s varsity should be a model: Outgoing V-C

Sabiha Bhoomigowda, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University, said that she was happy to have completed some of the dream projects of the university during her tenure.
Having propelled several new projects and trying to bring progressive changes in the functioning of the lone women’s university of the State, Prof. Sabiha also said that she was upset over some incomplete projects. “On June 20, 2014, when I took charge as fourth V-C, I did not conceive huge projects. My plan was to bring changes in the curriculum and functioning of the university to make it more women friendly, job oriented, and to meet the primary objective of women empowerment,” she said. Prof. Sabiha said that as a first step, she decided to revise the language syllabus to make it more women-focussed and inspirational. “Introducing a concept of women achievers in the curriculum is essential to inspire students so that they too could dream and work toward realising it,” she said.
“One of the significant works that took place during my tenure was getting four acres of land granted in Bengaluru from the government to establish residential training centre in competitive exams for girls. We can hope that in future, we will see more women IAS and IPS officers coming from our university,” she said. While expressing happiness over several programmes getting realised, she also expressed dismay over reports of the government trying to curtail the jurisdiction of the university.
