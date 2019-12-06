Only victorious disqualified MLAs will get ministerial berths: Eshwarappa

The political future of at least a few disqualified MLAs appears uncertain, as senior BJP leader and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa on Friday indicated that only disqualified MLAs who win the bypolls will get ministerial berths.

The results of the bypolls will be declared on Monday.

“All the 13 disqualified MLAs who have contested bypolls will become Ministers if they enter the Assembly,” Mr. Eshwarappa told reporters in Bengaluru. He clarified that the party had earlier given them the option of either contesting bypolls or entering the Legislative Council. “Accordingly, most of them chose the bypoll route. If they win, they will become Ministers,” he said.

Answering a query on the fate of disqualified MLAs if they lose, Mr. Eshwarappa wondered if it was possible for the party to protect them at all times. However, he said the BJP was able to come to power solely due to the resignation of the disqualified MLAs and the party was committed to implementing whatever political assurances were made to them.

Reciprocating their gesture, the BJP had not only fielded them in the bypolls, but had worked for their victory with workers putting in hard work, he said. “Our party workers have added strength at the grass-roots’ level through united efforts. The rest is left to their [disqualified MLAs] luck.”

Referring to the Opposition’s claims that the BJP government would be haunted by political instability after the bypolls, Mr. Eshwarappa said the results would make the BJP government stronger. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would complete his full term of five years, he added.

Mr. Eshwarappa said the implementation of the BJP government’s various programmes would begin after the bypoll results.