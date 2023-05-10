Only three votes polled in Kanasinakatte

May 10, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

Only three people voted in Kanasinakatte village in Bhadravati taluk, where the residents had boycotted the elections due to the lack of basic amenities, including roads and mobile connectivity.

The villagers had put up a banner asking candidates and their supporters not to enter the village for campaigning. The Hindu had carried a report on the demands of the residents.

The poll officials tried to convince the residents to change their minds. However, they did not. In the meantime, three people cast their votes. Karibasavaiah, a member of Sanyasi Kodamaggi gram panchayat, told The Hindu over the phone that only three voters cast their votes. “We don’t know who they are. However, the rest have stood by the decision to boycott the polls,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resumed

Similarly, residents of Bachihalli in Hanabalu gram panchayat and Donahalli in Devaladakere gram panchayat of Sakleshpur taluk boycotted elections due to bad roads and problems in the supply of drinking water. Nobody turned up for polling until senior officers reached the villages and convinced the residents to vote. Assistant Commissioner Anmol Jain, tahsildar Meghana and other officers spoke to the villagers. By afternoon, voting had resumed in the two villages.