Only technology can lead to a strong economy: Reddy

Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister G. Satheesh Reddy has said that the country could become economically stronger only through technological development and it was the younger generation which could facilitate the same through innovations.

He was delivering a technical talk on “Atmanirbhar Bharat: Role of startups & MSME : Technology & Innovation“ at the Bio Technology Hall of KLE Technological University (KLETU) in Hubballi on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering of students, academicians and industrialists, Mr. Reddy said: “It is time India became a technology exporter instead of a technology follower”. And in order to facilitate the same, the Union government had come up with several initiatives to involve entrepreneurs, particularly youngsters with innovative ideas in this path of progress, he said.

“Today’s buzz word is innovation and that is why Government of India has thrown open even the defence sector for private participation. In the recent defence expo at Gandhinagar, over 1,200 private Indian companies participated”, he said.

Mentioning that there were around 15,000 startups registered in the country dedicated to defence alone, he said that this had been made possible with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ vision.

He said that although the foundation was laid for research and development in the country way back in 1950s, the actual momentum in the sector was seen only after 1980s. And such had been the advancement and development that ISRO had conducted the last 55 launches without any glitches.

Mr. Reddy traced the development of R&D in the country and the change it had undergone in the last decade particularly with regard to opening up various sectors to private players, make in India and other initiatives.

He also briefed about the various initiatives by the Union government launched for encouraging startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). Even critical sectors had been opened up for private participation with the sole objective of developing products and taking up innovations of global standards and for increasing the exports, he said.

He also elaborated on the funding extended by various central government agencies including DRDO and others especially for those with innovative ideas. As of now there were 75,000 startups in the country working in various sectors, he said.

Quoting former President of India Abdul Kalam, he called on the students to dream big and start working for it. He also asked them not go after bigger projects but work on smaller innovations that could take them around the globe and make them global players.

Presiding over the session, Executive Dean of KLETU B.L. Desai spoke on significance of innovations in nation’s growth and called on the students to make use of the opportunities to work on their innovative ideas. Dean Academics P.G. Tewari, Shivayogi Turmari, Uma Medenagudi were present. Mr. Satheesh also answered queries by the participants during the interaction that followed.