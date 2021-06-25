Only shops selling essential items to remain open during weekend

HUBBALLI

25 June 2021 19:28 IST

As announced earlier, there will be weekend curfew in Dharwad district and the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad has clarified that there will be restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles and also on shops doing business.

Weekend curfew, which came into force at 7 p.m. on Friday, will be in force till 5 a.m. on Monday (June 28). Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has issued order stating that the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between till 5 a.m. Monday, except for essential and emergency activities.

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths and animal fodder, PDS shops and liquor outlets (only parcel) can remain open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Street vendors can also operate from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Home delivery of all items is allowed 24 x 7. Restaurants and eateries can be open but they are allowed only selling take-aways and home deliveries. Dining-in is strictly prohibited.

Movement of buses, trains and air travel is permitted. marriages already scheduled are permitted to be conducted in the respective houses of the parties concerned in a low-key manner involving only close family relatives up to 40 people and strictly adhering to pandemic appropriate behaviour.

Cremation is also allowed with a maximum of five persons present. Patients and attendants requiring medical need and those intending to take vaccination will be allowed to go to hospitals and vaccination centres.

The Deputy Commissioner has said that industries dealing with essential and emergency services are allowed to operate.

He has clarified that all kinds of shops dealing with non-essential items should remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. Those violating the orders will be penalised, he has said.