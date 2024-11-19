Only seven active Maoists remain in Karnataka after Vikram Gowda’s death in encounter?

A group of around eight known Maoists, six of them hailing from Karnataka, had moved back to the Karnataka earlier this year from the Wayanad-Kannur belt in Kerala, sources in the security establishment now suspect.

Vikram Gowda, 44, killed in an encounter on Monday night, was the most prominent among them. There are seven known Maoists left in this group known to be active in the State. However, police sources said whether there are more, is part of the probe.

Sources in the security agencies identified the eight members of this group as: John alias Jayanna, Vikram Gowda, Mundagaru Latha, Vanajakshi, Sundari, Kotehonda Ravi, all from Karnataka, Ramesh from Tamil Nadu, and Jisha from Kerala.

A split suspected

The group moved to Karnataka reportedly following a split in the Maoist groups in Wayanad. However, the police said this was yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, several Maoist leaders active across the border in Kerala were arrested this year. Sources in the security agencies said that this group was looking to re-establish their base in the Malnad districts of the State.

After a long lull, Maoists were spotted in at least five instances in Karnataka since March earlier this year in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi, and Chikkamagaluru districts. Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that combing operations in the area where Vikram was killed, was intensified after the movement of two Maoists Raju and Latha were noticed a week ago.

A senior official overseeing anti-Naxal operations, however, said that Maoists were seen more often in the last few months as the combing operations had been intensified.

Where they were seen

A case was registered in Jayapura police station in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on November 12, 2024, following reports on the visit of an armed Maoist group to the house of one Subba Gowda in Kadegundi village. The ANF seized three single barrel rifles and other ammunition, reportedly abandoned by Maoists, from the house. In the first week of November, Maoists were reported to have visited Idu village, Karkala taluk in Udupi district.

Earlier in March, four armed individuals were reportedly seen in Koojimale near Sampaje on March 17. Days later, suspected Maoist members were reportedly spotted near Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada on March 23 and 27. Based on the description given by the villagers, the police suspected them to be Vikram, Vanajakshi, Lata, and John.