Only pandemic preventing BJP’s ‘resort politics’: Karnataka Congress

Bengaluru

29 May 2021 21:50 IST

The Opposition Congress has mocked the BJP by saying that if there was no COVID-19 pandemic, the legislators of the saffron party would have settled in a resort by this time to plan a strategy for replacing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

In a series of tweets, the State Congress said that the BJP legislators who had remained indoors so far on account of the pandemic were all of a sudden appearing in public to grab the Chief Minister’s seat. Only the pandemic has prevented the BJP legislators from indulging in resort politics, the party said.

This comes in the context of Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar’s visit to Delhi, apparently to explain to the Central party leaders the necessity of changing leadership in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

However, Ministers such as R. Ashok, and K.S. Eshwarappa and loyalists of Mr. Yediyurappa have lashed out at Mr. Yogeshwar’s move when the entire State machinery is working to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, taking note of the remarks of the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary, M.P. Renukacharya, against Mr. Yogeshwar (that the Minister was to be sacked from the post for his alleged role in the Mega City scam), Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar demanded that the Anti-Corruption Bureau register a case against the Minister based on the statement.