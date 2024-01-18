Only Modi has qualities to lead the nation, says Deve Gowda

January 18, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the qualities to lead the country in responding to the aspirations of 140 crore people, said former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

He spoke at the JD(S) workers’ meeting in Belur on Thursday. “Neither any leader of the Congress nor Mamata Banerjee has the leadership qualities,” he said. Mr. Deve Gowda said his party decided to support Modi without any self-interest.

He said he could talk much about the Congress and his sacrifices for the benefit of the Congress. “I gave reservations to the Muslims. Once, I tried to help Mallikarjun Kharge get promoted. However, the Congress did not agree,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Prime Minister said he would travel to strengthen the party’s base and hold hobli-level meetings. “Last time I decided not to contest for the Hassan seat and gave an opportunity to Prajwal Revanna. I am not here to get my grandson elected to parliament,” he said.

Former minister and MLA H.D. Revanna, Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, former MLA K.S. Lingesh and others were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.