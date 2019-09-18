Only ‘minor changes’ to HDK’s budget in upcoming session

The State legislature session will be held from October 14 to 26 in Bengaluru for approval of the State budget. After the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, the BJP government sought a vote on account for three months — till October 31.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the session is expected to approve the budget presented by the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy “with minor changes”.

State’s finances

This puts to rest the speculation on whether Mr. Yediyurappa would present a fresh budget. While the expectation in any new budget would be the announcement of new projects and schemes, it is said that the State’s finances would not allow for it. With this announcement, it is clear that a fresh budget will not be presented.

Meanwhile, the Congress alleged that the government had decided to hold the session in Bengaluru fearing protest by flood-hit people of the Belagavi district.

The Cabinet approved the 6th Commission pay scale to personnel of the Fire and Emergency Department and Prisons. They were excluded earlier from the revised pay scale.

Members of the Karnataka Human Right Commission have been asked to fix their calendar of events ahead of six months to hold sittings in Kalaburagi and Belagavi.

The previous government’s decision to post a member of Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) to its circuit Benches was scrapped. Since KSHRC functions as a commission, all three members of the commission would go as a circuit bench and decide dates of sittings six months in advance, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

In an attempt to provide succour to women suffering from cancer, it has been decided to release ₹1 crore each to district hospitals of Mangaluru, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Bagalkot, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri, Kolar, and Chickballapur for purchase of scanning and other equipment.

SEZ in Anekal

The Minister said Infosys would develop ITES special economic zone (SEZ) on 380 acres in Anekal. The company has agreed to swap nine acres of gomala land owned by the government located in the middle of the SEZ.

The Cabinet agreed for exchange of the land.