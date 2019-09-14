‘Only less than half of eligible loans waived under scheme’

Dismissing the exaggerated loan waiver claims by the previous Congress-Janata Dal(S) government on the promised loan waiver, State vice-president of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) Maruti Manpade said that only less than half of the loans eligible under the scheme had been waived.

According to him, ₹ 45,000 crore loans borrowed by 41 lakh farmers from cooperative banks and nationalised banks were eligible for the scheme and the government had waived only ₹ 16,000 crore borrowed by 21 lakh farmers. The balance, ₹ 29,000 crore, borrowed by another 20 lakh farmers were rejected for various reasons, he said. He was addressing a media conference here on Friday.

“It is nothing but cheating. The loan waiver claims of 21 lakh farmers have been rejeted citing minor reasons. However, it is being said that ₹ 29,000 crore was saved. Minor errors such as mismatch of names of farmers in Aadhaar card, ration card and bank passbook are being used to deny farmers loan waiver. In the name of duplication, loans worth ₹ 3,500 crore have been kept outside the ambit of the waiver scheme,” he said, releasing an official document to support his charge.

He said that the farmer leaders would meet on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the issue and chalk out the future course of action to tackle the issue.

“We appeal to the BJP government to correct the anomalies in the loan waiver scheme. If the government doesn’t heed, we will launch a State-wide agitation,” Mr. Manpade said.