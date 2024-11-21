 />
Only ineligible BPL cards have been revised: Pushpa Amarnath

Published - November 21, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka State Guarantees Implementation Committee Vice-Chairperson Pushpa Amarnath addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Thursday.

Karnataka State Guarantees Implementation Committee Vice-Chairperson Pushpa Amarnath addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Karnataka State Guarantees’ Implementation Committee vice-chairperson Pushpa Amarnath on Thursday said applications seeking restoration of BPL cards can be submitted if the cards of any eligible persons had been nullified. The cards of only 4,221 had been converted from BPL to APL out of 6,91,370 BPL cards in Mysuru district, she added.

Speaking to reporters here, she said steps to streamline PDS had been taken based on the guidelines from the Centre. In case the cards had been nullified due to some wrong information, such cards can be restored, she stated.

She lashed out at the Opposition parties for creating confusion in the minds of the people on the BPL card issue spreading wrong information. Instead of spreading correct information to the people, the Opposition was engaging in creating controversy on the issue. The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have already clarified on the BPL card issue, Ms. Amarnath stated.

She said the cards of government staff, income tax payers and GST payers had been revised, and clarified that the guarantees, including the Anna Bhagya, are running smoothly. The beneficiaries will not be affected due to the revision of BPL cards, she assured.

If any BPL card had been wrongly nullified, such cards can be restored and the beneficiaries can approach the authorities, she advised.

