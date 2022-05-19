SSLC exam in Karnataka: Only Bengaluru South and Yadgir in ‘B’ grade this year

A file photo of SSLC students coming out of an exam centre in Bengaluru. . | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Bengaluru South, which has a high number of elite private schools and has been placed in the ‘A’ grade every year, has fallen to the ‘B’ grade in this year’s SSLC results.

Among the 34 educational districts, only two districts — Bengaluru South and Yadgir — are in the ‘B’ grade. There is no district in the ‘C’ grade this year.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has analysed and categorised educational district grades on the basis of the pass percentage of fresh students. The qualitative weightage percentage is a result of 40% of pass percentage added to 20% of the percentage of students who secured 60% and above along with 40% of the total average marks secured.

According to this, schools which secure a pass percentage from 75% to 100% is ‘A’ grade, more than 60% to 75% is “B’ and less than 60% is considered as ‘C’ grade.

Bengaluru South educational district has the highest number of government, BBMP, aided and unaided schools in the State. This district also has the highest number of students compared to all other districts. Every year, it achieved minimum of fourth or fifth place in the SSLC results. This year has been different.

Bengaluru South District DDPI Bylanjanappa, told to The Hindu, “In our educational district, a majority of the schools belong to the central board syllabus. In the academic year of 2019-20, we achieved 71% in the SSLC exams. This year, it has improved to 79.44%, but we fallen in qualitative results.”

“We will take this as a challenge and have decided to improve the qualitative result and work on a war-footing for the 2022-23 academic year. An academic plan and proper action plan to improve the results is already being planned and we will execute it. We will form a team of officers and regularly visit all the schools and observe and analyse the educational activities,’’ he said.