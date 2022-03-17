Only a third of questions raised in Council answered

Both Government and Opposition members on Thursday took objection to the poor response to questions raised in the legislature. After Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad raised the issue by stating that only a third of questions raised so far has been answered, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy acknowledged that answers were not being provided.

“I have also spoken on the same issue with the Speaker. Action must be taken against those officials who are found to be lax. In fact only 95 out of 200 questions raised yesterday were answered,” said Mr. Madhuswamy. A disappointed Mr. Hariprasad suggested that Question Hour could as well be removed from the House proceedings since answers are not being made available.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that the matter will be taken seriously and departments will be directed to provide answers. “Barring cases that are genuine, action would be taken against those delaying providing answers.”