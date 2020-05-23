Only a few board trains on day one

The first of the intra-State passenger service post lockdown chugged from KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi on Friday, while the second train was operated from Bengaluru to Mysuru and back, signalling the resumption of train services in a graded manner.

However, on day one, both the routes received a lukewarm response. The first express special (train 02059) to Belagavi flagged off at 8 a.m. by Muniyammal, cleaning staff, and Nabi Ahamed, working as pointsman. The train had seating capacity of 1,484 of which only 338 booked tickets online. From Bengaluru, 176 passengers boarded.

Train (06503) from Bengaluru to Mysuru left KSR Bengaluru at 9.20 a.m. with only 37 passengers. The train reached Mysuru with 63 passengers at 12.15 p.m.

In the return direction, the train (06504) left Mysuru at 1.45 p.m. with 57 passengers. The train has 15 chair cars with a seating capacity of 1,415 seats. The train has stoppage at Kengeri, Ramanagaram, Maddur, Mandya, Pandavapura and Naganahalli.

Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru Division Ashok Kumar Verma told The Hindu that there could be various reasons for poor patronage of on the first day. “It is a first train and people may not be aware of resumption of services. There are possibilities of people coming out of houses only if absolutely necessary. KSRTC is operating inter district bus services for the last couple of days and hundreds of people have already used buses to reach their home town.”

The official said in coming days, the number will gradually increase on both routes. On the first day, people who had reserved tickets online were allowed to travel.

An official in commercial section expect that the passenger traffic to see a significant increase from Monday as the ticketing counters at the railway station, are now open for walk in passengers. The SWR is operating Bengaluru to Belagavi train services on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Enroute the train stops at Yeshwanthpur, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Chikkajajur, Davengere, Harihar, Ranibennur, Haveri, Hubballi and Dharwad.Bengaluru-Mysuru-Bengaluru will run every day except Sunday.