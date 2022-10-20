Only a designated special court has the power to allow ED to question persons in judicial custody in other offences: HC

Quashes magistrate court’s order permitting ED to question PSI scam accused in prison; asks ED to approach the special court

Quashes magistrate court’s order permitting ED to question PSI scam accused in prison; asks ED to approach the special court

Only the special court designated to deal with the offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PML) Act has the power to grant permission for the Enforcement Director (ED) to question persons in judicial custody on their arrest in connection with offences alleged under other laws, said the High Court of Karnataka.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while quashing the permission granted by the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Bengaluru, which had on September 14 granted permission to the ED to question some of the persons arrested in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam and are currently lodged in the prisons under judicial custody.

The High Court passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Harsha D., who was working as a first-division assistant in the police recruitment wing. The petitioner, who is among the accused in the PSI scam, had questioned the permission granted by the magistrate court by rejecting his objection for granting permission to the ED to question him in the prison.

Liberty to ED

However, the High Court gave liberty to the ED to file an application before the designated special court seeking permission to question the accused persons in the PSI scam.

Even though the persons accused in the PSI scam are under the judicial custody of the magistrate court, the ED’s application has to be considered only by the designated special court as the magistrate court has no jurisdiction under the framework of the PMLA Act to allow the ED to record statement for the offence of money laundering.

“The PML Act mandates that anything emanating from the Act shall be considered only by the special court. Since the unequivocal interpretation of the PML Act is that everything shall be placed before the special court, the application so filed under the PML Act could not have been placed before the magistrate court, notwithstanding the fact that the petitioner is in judicial custody concerning a case and the said custody is ordered by the magistrate concerned,” the High Court observed.