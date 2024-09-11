Only 52 lakh vehicles in Karnataka have HSRP; Sept. 15 is the deadline

:

With the deadline fast approaching, only 52 lakh vehicles in Karnataka have the mandated High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), leaving a staggering 1.4 crore still without them, according to the Transport Department. Despite this significant shortfall, the department has stated that the deadline for fixing them will not be extended beyond September 15. Any vehicle found without the HSRP after this date will face a fine of ₹500.

“Starting from September 16, we, along with the traffic police, will begin a special drive. Any vehicle found without the HSRP number plate will be fined ₹500. This will be done all across Karnataka, especially in areas with a high volume of vehicles,” said Mallikarjuna C., Additional Transport Commissioner (Enforcement South).

In August 2023, the department issued a notification mandating HSRP for vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019, initially setting a deadline of November 17, 2023. However, the slow pace of compliance led to the deadline being extended three times — first to November 17, 2023, then to February 17, 2024, and later to May 17, 2024. This is now the fourth deadline set by the department.

Challenge for motorists

Vehicle owners have faced a series of issues. They range from long wait times at installation centres to delays in plate availability. Some say they have got incorrect number plates despite filling in the correct information on the HSRP registration website. Many others have not been able to book appointments for the plates online. There are several people who are either unaware of the HSRP requirements or do not know how to get the plates fixed.

Ravi Kumar, a resident of Rajajinagar, said, “I am unable to book my HSRP as the vehicle registration number is not recognised as Karnataka-registered, which is very strange. Despite raising a couple of complaints, there has been no resolution. I also tried with another car registered in Karnataka, and the issue persists with the same error.”

Similarly, Muralidhar Murthy from Banaswadi said, “When HSRP was implemented, there were long wait times at installation centres and delays in plate availability. For months, I have faced challenges booking HSRP plates online, such as the website declining requests or not recognising my vehicle registration number.”

In response to the mounting issues faced by vehicle owners, Transport Department officials said they have established dedicated helplines. Officials stated that awareness campaigns have been launched, and frequently asked questions about HSRP have been posted on the department’s website. Still, the uptake remains slow.

What is HSRP

The HSRP is a tamper-proof number plate that features non-reusable locks. Once installed, the plate can only be removed by breaking the lock, making it difficult to replace or tamper with.

According to a Transport Department official, all HSRP plates are designed with a uniform font and design. A blue ‘Chakra’ symbol is displayed on the left side of the plate, and the background colour varies based on the type of vehicle. For instance, private vehicles have a white background with black numbers, while commercial vehicles have yellow plates. The word “INDIA” is hot-stamped on the number plate as well.

Each HSRP has a unique 10-digit number linked to the vehicle’s chassis and engine numbers, which is stored in a centralised database. For cars, two such numbers are affixed — one on the front plate and one on the rear. A windshield sticker displays the vehicle’s registration date, registration number, and the two HSRP identification numbers. In the case of two-wheelers, a single 10-digit number is engraved on the rear plate, and no sticker or card is issued.

HSRP challenges for vehicle owners Long wait times at installation centres. Plate shortages causing delays. Incorrect plates issued despite correct information. Online booking issues, especially for older vehicles. Lack of awareness about HSRP by the transport department . Technical errors on the HSRP registration website.

