Only 44% wear mask correctly, shows survey

Key reason cited for non-compliance is breathing difficulty

At least 90% of the people are aware of the need to wear masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 infection, but only 44% of them are completely compliant in terms of wearing it correctly and in all relevant situations, a survey has found.

The nationwide survey by ApnaMask, an initiative by EkDesh, a Bengaluru-based organisation, was conducted across 18 cities in July among close to 2,000 people to understand the overall compliance around wearing of masks.

When it came to overall practice, compliance was low, especially among the lower social strata. The survey also pointed out that the key reason that people cited for not covering was difficulty in breathing (50%), followed by discomfort and inconvenience (44%).

The survey also found that 45% of respondents assumed that as long as social distancing was maintained, a mask was not required. People in the age group of 26 to 35 believe that social distancing suffices as a preventive measure and were indifferent to being infected and were not convinced about the ability of a mask or cover to control spread of virus.

The highest compliance of wearing a mask was among those in the age group of 36 to 55. Another finding revealed in the survey was that only 28% of respondents ensured to be masked-up while they were picking up their home deliveries.

‘Corona Soldiers’

Following the survey, ApnaMask has started a pan India campaign called ‘Corona Soldiers’. “Corona soldiers pledge to wear a mask every time they step out of their homes and also encourage others to do the same,” said Poonam Kaul, co-founder of EkDesh.

So far, they have identified two lakh “corona soldiers”.