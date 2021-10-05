Only 400 can witness Dasara inaugural event: Minister

MYSURU

For Jamboo Savari, the limit is 500

The district administration on Tuesday officially extended an invite to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family to the Dasara festivities or the Nada Habba that begins from October 7.

A delegation led by Minister in charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts S.T. Somashekar visited the palace and felicitated her before seeking her support and cooperation in organising the festivities.

Ms. Wadiyar agreed to extend support and wished the organising committee all success.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Somashekar said 400 people had been permitted to attend the inaugural event to be held atop Chamundi Hills here on October 7. The curbs on the gathering were in view of the pandemic situation, he said, adding that there won’t be any bar on the entry of public to the temple during the inaugural function.

Only 500 will be allowed to witness the Jamboo Savari on the palace premises. A decision will be taken on whom to be given entry to the event.

Pratap Simha, MP, Mysuru Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Deputy Commissioner and Dasara Special Officer Bagadi Gautham and others were present.

Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary and Member Secretary, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, said in an order issued on October 4 that only 100 people were permitted to attend the inaugural event atop Chamundi Hills on Thursday. However, the earlier order had been modified, increasing the number to 400.