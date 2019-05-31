Karnataka

Only 4 from State inducted into Ministry

As many as four MPs from Karnataka, including Rajya Sabha member Nirmala Sitharaman, were inducted into the Union Ministry on Thursday.

Bengaluru North MP D.V. Sadananda Gowda, continues to hold ministerial post along with Ms. Sitharaman.

Four-time MPs from the northern seats of Dharwad and Belagavi, Pralhad Joshi and Suresh C. Angadi, have been inducted into the ministry for the first time.

The pattern is similar to 2014 when four MPs from the State were inducted, though this time the State BJP has increased its tally to 25 seats as against the previous term’s 17.

Restricting Ministers from Karnataka to four has disappointed some of the State leaders. Senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa said that he would take up the issue with the central leadership. According to sources in the BJP, ministerial representation from Karnataka is likely to increase during ministerial expansion. Though the party has won all seven reserved seats in the State, no representation has been given to Dalits.

