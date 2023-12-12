Only 316 staff working against 868 sanctioned posts in Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences

December 12, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

There are only 316 medical staff working against 868 sanctioned posts at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi, leaving 552 posts (63%) vacant.

Replying to an unstarred question from Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil during the winter session in Belagavi on Tuesday, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao in a written reply stated that the State government had during the establishment of 1,250-bed GIMS sanctioned 868 posts, including Group A 99, Group B 12, Group C 362 and Group D 395, of which only 316 posts, including 14 Group A, five Group B, 237 Group C and 296 Group D posts, have been filled.

Mr. Gundu Rao clarified that there is no proposal before the government for the establishment of a new government hospital in Kalaburagi.

Mr. Patil urged the government to fill all the vacant posts at GIMS immediately.

36 school buildings

In another unstarred question raised by Mr. Patil about the condition of government-run schools, Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa in his reply stated that 77 school buildings under Kalaburagi South are in partially dilapidated condition.

The Minister said that the government has approved the construction of 36 new buildings for existing schools. However, at present, there is no proposal for establishing new schools in Kalaburagi South, he added.

