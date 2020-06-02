Karnataka

Only 250 of 550 HOPCOMS outlets working in Karnataka

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has directed officials to take disciplinary action against absentee staff of Horticultural Producers' Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS).

Speaking at a review meeting of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Sericulture departments, the Chief Minister said that out of 550 HOPCOMS outlets in the State, only 250 were working now. He instructed officials to take strict disciplinary action against those not reopening shops.

He also directed officials to cancel all deputations in the Agriculture and Horticulture departments. Noting good rainfall and absence of drinking water problem, he instructed officials not to grant permission to drill new borewells.

Mr. Yediyurappa said scientists have assured the authorities that Karnataka would not be affected by locust swarms.

He also directed officials to reclaim encroached government lands after the drone survey with regard to mulberry plantation area is completed. On the occasion, he released ₹666 crore as relief for maize and flower growers.

