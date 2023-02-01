HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Only 25% of project cost’

February 01, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Pointing out that the Upper Bhadra scheme needed a total outlay of ₹23,000 crore for completion, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah expressed disappointment that the Centre had given only ₹5,300 crore which would amount to a mere 25% of the project cost. In an obvious reference to the allegations that “40% commission” is being demanded for clearance of pending bills of contractors, Mr. Siddaramaiah remarked that only a sum of about ₹3,000 crore would be left from this.

He also maintained that it was not possible to use whatever allocation is made to the Upper Bhadra Project till the row over B-Scheme of the Upper Krishna Project was settled. He also expressed disappointment that the budget had not made any allocations to Mekedatu, UKP and Mahadayi projects.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / rivers / water / environmental issues / Union Budget / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.