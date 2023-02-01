‘Only 25% of project cost’

February 01, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Pointing out that the Upper Bhadra scheme needed a total outlay of ₹23,000 crore for completion, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah expressed disappointment that the Centre had given only ₹5,300 crore which would amount to a mere 25% of the project cost. In an obvious reference to the allegations that “40% commission” is being demanded for clearance of pending bills of contractors, Mr. Siddaramaiah remarked that only a sum of about ₹3,000 crore would be left from this.

He also maintained that it was not possible to use whatever allocation is made to the Upper Bhadra Project till the row over B-Scheme of the Upper Krishna Project was settled. He also expressed disappointment that the budget had not made any allocations to Mekedatu, UKP and Mahadayi projects.