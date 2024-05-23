Only 19% of vehicles in Karnataka have installed HSRP

Despite multiple deadlines issued by the Transport Department, only 19% of vehicles in Karnataka registered before April 1, 2019, have installed High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP).

The current deadline for installing HSRP expires on May 31. However, vehicle owners can breathe a sigh of relief as the State government informed the High Court of Karnataka on May 21 that no precipitative action will be taken until June 12 regarding the installation of HSRP.

The Transport Department issued a notification in August 2023 mandating the installation of HSRP on an estimated two crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, setting a November 17, 2023, deadline. However, as very few people installed it, the department extended the deadline until February 17, 2024, and again until May 31, 2024, as the transition progress was sluggish.

Despite multiple deadlines, the Transport Department data reveals that only 38 lakh vehicles out of the two crore vehicles in the State have installed HSRP number plates. “Another 1.62 vehicles have not yet got the HSRP number plates. Out of the two crore vehicles in the State, 70% are two-wheelers, 20% are light motor vehicles, and 10% are state transport corporation vehicles,” an official from the Transport Department said.

Meanwhile, the HSRP Manufacturers’ Association of India had filed an appeal in the High Court of Karnataka challenging the government’s notification allowing only vehicle manufacturers to fix HSRP for old vehicles would become infructuous if the government does not extend the deadline of May 31.

The association has been claiming that all the manufacturers of HSRP-possessing Type Approval Certificate granted by the authorities concerned should be allowed to fix HSRP to old vehicles while allowing fixation through vehicle manufacturer-selected HSRP manufacturers would favour “influential” HSRP manufacturers who have already tied up with the vehicle manufacturers and their dealers for supply of HSRP for new vehicles.

What is HSRP

The HSRP is a new type of tamper-proof number plate featuring non-reusable locks. Once installed, it can only be removed by breaking the lock, making it difficult to replace.

According to a Transport Department official, all HSRP plates will have a uniform font and design, with a blue ‘Chakra’ symbol on the left side. The plate’s background colour varies based on the vehicle type; for instance, private vehicles have a white background with black numbers. Additionally, “INDIA” is hot-stamped on the number plate.

The HSRP includes a unique 10-digit number linked to the vehicle’s chassis and engine numbers, stored in a centralized database. Cars have two such numbers, one for the front plate and one for the rear. A windshield sticker displays the vehicle’s registration date, registration number, and the two HSRP identification numbers. For two-wheelers, a single 10-digit number is engraved on the rear plate, and no sticker or card is issued.

Many say the primary reason vehicle owners have not installed HSRP number plates is the lack of awareness and issues faced by vehicle owners while booking the number plates online. However, Transport Department officials say dedicated helplines have been established to address issues related to HSRP number plates. Officials also mentioned they are currently raising awareness and have posted frequently asked questions about HSRP on the department’s website.