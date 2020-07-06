Karnataka

Only 14-day home quarantine for those from other States

Faced with a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the Karnataka government has done away with the system of mandatory institutional quarantine for those coming from high-risk States such as Maharashtra.

It has now made only a 14-day home quarantine mandatory for all those coming to Karnataka from elsewhere.

The government issued the revised guidelines on Monday.

These guidelines also permit re-opening of more activities in a calibrated manner, in areas outside the containment zones, and allow extension of lockdown in containment zones till July 31. The fresh guidelines also permit unrestricted inter-State movement of persons and goods adhering to the standard operating procedures issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, and Revenue.

In the order, N. Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary (Revenue), said that persons coming from other States should be placed in home quarantine for 14 days.

