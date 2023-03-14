Only 12 pc of women hired in Karnataka’s manufacturing sector: Study

March 14, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

A recent study has brought to light that only 12 per cent of women were employed by manufacturing enterprises in Karnataka – the percentage is considered lowest when compared to the border States. The study has found many causes for the low employment rate of women.

The study — Gender Diversity in Manufacturing Sector in Karnataka — was carried out by Mysuru-based Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Management Development (SDM-IMD) for understanding the dynamics of gender diversity in the manufacturing sector in Karnataka and providing a workable framework to address the issue of limited women participation in the manufacturing sector.

The study said it is essential to foster a good environment, encourage an interest in STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), and enact strict laws to combat unconscious bias to boost the participation of women in the manufacturing industry at both the entry-level and leadership levels.

The study was carried out by SDMIMD in collaboration with the BCIC, Bengaluru. Interactions with the industry leaders contributed substantially to this report, a note from SDMIMD said.

The framework was evolved after an in-depth study of the available data and materials alongside interactions with the industry leaders.

Fair representation of people of different genders is known as gender diversity. Skill sets for any job role would not differ from men to women. Increasingly, women are undergoing skills in male-dominated job roles across all sectors. “The major objectives of the study are to examine the status of gender diversity in the manufacturing sector and to suggest a framework to improve the gender ratio in the manufacturing sector.”

The study examined the gender diversity at manufacturing organisations in Karnataka and explored ways to enhance gender diversity. It also comprehends women’s difficulties when major life transitions like marriage and childbirth occur. The study is confined to the manufacturing sector in Karnataka. The study was supported by primary views and secondary data, the release said quoting the findings.

The primary data was gathered from working professionals in the manufacturing industry and the secondary information was gathered from published sources.

Based on the primary views of the practicing leaders and secondary data, the following major findings have been derived and detailed in the study. They include — high attrition rate, family commitments and social pressure, qualification enrichment, maternity benefits, flexible work environment, amenities, roles, and responsibilities, maintaining professional relationships, sabbatical leave, education system, quota/reservation, night shift, and benchmarking.

The findings have derived a framework to enhance gender diversity and it includes organisational support, policy amendments, equal opportunities, ecosystem, competency development, mentoring and leadership development, educational support, and government intervention.