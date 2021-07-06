Only 11.5% of anganwadi centres get tap connections under Jal Jeevan Mission

KALABURAGI

06 July 2021 19:16 IST

The Centre’s ambitious welfare scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, to ensure potable water connections to all anganwadi centres in rural areas in Kalaburagi district is going on at a slow pace.

Under the 100 days campaign to provide water connections to anganwadi centres [launched on October 2, 2020 and ended on January 10, 2021], Kalaburagi district has made a mere 11.5% achievement.

As per details provided by the Women and Child Welfare Department, of the total 3,130 anganwadi centres in the district, 2,146 anganwadi centres located in rural areas across the district were eligible for tap connections for potable water supply. Of these, only 247 anganwadi centres (11.5%) have got tap connections and overhead tanks installed.

The following is the total number of anganwadi centres in each taluk, with tap connections given in brackets: Sedam taluk 288 (5), Aland taluk 374 (8), Shahabad 171 (8), Chittapur 196 (32), Afzalpur 199 (38), Jewargi 287 (40), Chincholi 271 (70) and Kalaburagi Rural 370 (46).

Chief Executive Officer Zilla Panchayat Dilesh Sasi said that due to lack of coordination among the departments concerned, including Women and Child Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and officials of National Rural Drinking Water Programme, the work has been delayed.

Ensuring safe water to children is top priority, as they are the most vulnerable to water-borne diseases, Dr. Sasi said and promised that tap connections will be given to all the remaining anganwadi centres in the district by July-end.