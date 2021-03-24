Only ₹1 lakh so far for Veerashaiva board

Bengaluru

24 March 2021 02:15 IST

The Karnataka Veerashaiva Linagayat Development Corporation, which was created in November 2020, has so far received funds of only ₹1 lakh.

When the announcement was made, it was seen as a move to placate the Veerashaiva-Linagayats, when the reservation movement was gathering pace and an allocation of ₹500 crore was announced. As much as ₹100 crore was to be immediately released.

On Tuesday, the issue was raised by Congress member P.R. Ramesh during his speech on the Budget, in the presence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

He pointed to the expenditure estimates and said the corporation had received just ₹1 lakh. “The outlay for the proposed Vokkaliga Development Board of ₹500 crore, and the outlay of ₹50 crore for Brahmin Development Board also do not get reflected in the estimates,” he said.

“In your Budget speech, you said ₹500 crore has been set aside. But it should be reflected in the estimates that is more important than the speech. The ₹100 crore is not reflected in the 2020-2021 estimates. You have taken people for granted,” Mr. Ramesh said.