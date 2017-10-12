Online ticketing for palace, Chamundi temple gaining popularity

The introduction of online ticketing system for entry into Chamundeshwari temple (http://chamundeshwaritemple.in) for darshan and seva, and into the Mysuru palace, is gaining popularity among tourists.

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep told presspersons that in case of Chamundeshwari temple alone, the authorities have accrued a revenue of ₹5.64 lakh ever since the facility was launched in September.

This is by way of e-booking for gaining early darshan, e-kanike (to make offerings), general contributions, and payment towards various rituals, including Chandika homa, Mr. Randeep added. Giving the break up of the figures, he said ticket booking accounted for ₹40,600, while e-kanike or donation was to the tune of ₹62,570. General donations amounted to ₹50,917, while contributions for the Chandika homa was to the tune of ₹3.85 lakh. Mr. Randeep said besides saving time, online reservation or booking for various sevas will ease the tourists and devotees entry into the temple which witnessed tremendous rush during the festival season.

Similarly, in case of the Mysuru palace ( www.mysorepalace.gov.in ), there was an increase in the number of people procuring tickets online and the earnings so far is ₹33,000. The Deputy Commissioner said tourists can procure the ticket with ease which obviates the need to stand in lengthy queue and helps in saving time.

The interactive website has different versions catering to desktop as well as mobile.

But given the tourist traffic generated by Mysuru palace — which attracts nearly 3.5 million people every year — the current figures for online bookings are not even a fraction of it.

However, authorities said the facility is now available and it is for the tourists to make use of it for their benefit and with more publicity and awareness, the numbers will go up.