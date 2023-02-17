ADVERTISEMENT

Online system for adoption of stray dogs to be launched in Karnataka

February 17, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

People interested in adopting stray dogs can register their names through this online scheme

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of a stray dog, which was being treated by NGOs in Bengaluru for suspected poisoning.

Dog lovers received some good news in the State budget with the announcement of an online scheme for taking care of stray dogs. Those interested in adopting stray dogs can register their names through this online scheme. The authorities concerned would help them adopt stray dogs.

The budget grants ₹5 crore to develop the Mudhol Hound that has been recognised as a native Indian dog breed by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources.

To prevent cruelty against animals and also to take care of them, a grant of ₹5 crore will be provided to the Animal Welfare Board. The board is expected to launch mobile veterinary clinics in Bengaluru for the treatment of abandoned animals.

