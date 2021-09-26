Online suggestions sought for Rajyotsava awards

The Kannada and Culture Department has asked the public to recommend names online for the Karnataka Rajyotsava awards, which will be presented at a function on November 1.

Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar said members of the public can recommend/suggest names for the Rajyotsava award using the Seva Sindhu portal. Any interested person can recommend three names by filling out the application, he said in a release.

Persons who have contributed in different fields and are aged above 60 (except in sports) are eligible for the award. The last date for suggesting names is October 15. The committee formed to scrutinise applications will finalise the list of candidates for the award taking into consideration the suggestions sent, the Minister said.